Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,220.01. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Down 0.3%
XYZ stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
