Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 2,800 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,220.01. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.

Block Stock Down 0.3%

XYZ stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 target price on Block and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

