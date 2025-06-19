ERn Financial LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

