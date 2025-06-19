Advisory Resource Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0%

ETN stock opened at $333.92 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

