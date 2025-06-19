Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,036,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 744,823 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,770,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

