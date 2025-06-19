Essex Savings Bank Has $349,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $122.29 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

