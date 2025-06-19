Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

