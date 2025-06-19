1,630 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $178.37. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

