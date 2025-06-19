Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

