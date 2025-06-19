Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 595.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.78 and a 1 year high of $181.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

