FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC grew its position in FedEx by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,362,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,122,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

