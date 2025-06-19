Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

