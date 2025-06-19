62,109 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

