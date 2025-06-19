Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,871.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

