Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.29% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.