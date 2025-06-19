Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.27 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

