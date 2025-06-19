Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,293,000 after buying an additional 170,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,631,000. Finally, Matauro LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

