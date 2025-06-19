Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Stake Boosted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,168.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 114,625.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.