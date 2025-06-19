Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Qualys were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.20 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $515,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $63,644.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,137. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

