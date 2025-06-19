Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.06% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 178,330 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,798,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 42.1% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,067,379 shares of company stock valued at $545,395,616 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.24 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

