Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

