Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 46,413 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In related news, CEO Eric Friedrichsen sold 118,054 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $463,952.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,725.81. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lafair sold 15,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $60,502.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 841,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,014.62. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,479 shares of company stock valued at $575,662. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Down 3.0%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LAW opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $247.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

About CS Disco

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.