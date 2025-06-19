MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.2%

MKTX stock opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

