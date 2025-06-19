Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,947,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TYL opened at $569.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.87. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.66 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.