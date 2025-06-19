Aspiriant LLC Has $79.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.32 and a 200-day moving average of $533.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

