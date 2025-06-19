Best Hydrogen Stocks To Research – June 16th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and CF Industries are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. By investing in these securities, shareholders gain exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to decarbonize sectors like transportation, power generation and heavy industry. As a nascent market segment, hydrogen stocks offer high growth potential but also entail elevated technology, regulatory and adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,013,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $481.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

