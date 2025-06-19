Top Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—ranging from life and health coverage to property, casualty and specialty lines. By owning these stocks, investors participate in an insurer’s underwriting results and investment income, which together drive profitability and dividend payouts. Their performance is influenced by factors such as claim frequency, catastrophe events, regulatory changes and prevailing interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.38. 67,166,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,713,630. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.81. 10,694,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,544. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average is $472.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,223. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.55 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.40.

