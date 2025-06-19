Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $446.35 and last traded at $444.36, with a volume of 33598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.05.

Winmark Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a net margin of 49.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Winmark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

