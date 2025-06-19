Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.48. Remitly Global shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 1,231,240 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RELY

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.33 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,907.38. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,823,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,314.81. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084,968 shares of company stock valued at $276,321,392 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.