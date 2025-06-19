Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.