PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 69171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get PROS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRO

PROS Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.