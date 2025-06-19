Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 277,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 618,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

