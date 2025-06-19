Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 36.39 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 814 ($10.92) on Thursday. Dewhurst Group has a 52 week low of GBX 725 ($9.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.12). The firm has a market cap of £54.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

