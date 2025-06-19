PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $13.75. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 3,824,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

