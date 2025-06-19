Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.20, but opened at $133.65. Reddit shares last traded at $141.76, with a volume of 5,456,443 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,295 shares in the company, valued at $61,952,523.60. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,000. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 708,785 shares of company stock valued at $79,988,250. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.