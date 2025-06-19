Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -9.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 174.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $310,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

