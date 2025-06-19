Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.66. Arvinas shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 330,478 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $545.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.