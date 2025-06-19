Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Friday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of USOY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil.

