Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Friday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of USOY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.88.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
