Brett T. White Sells 53,111 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 53,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $456,223.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,004,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,528.24. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
WEAV stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $625.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.86. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.
View Our Latest Report on WEAV
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.