Brett T. White Sells 53,111 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 53,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $456,223.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,004,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,528.24. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

WEAV stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $625.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.86. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

