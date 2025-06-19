NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $44.00. NuScale Power shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 2,195,855 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NuScale Power Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,323. This trade represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,272.70. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

