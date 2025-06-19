NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Monday, April 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 4,687.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 5,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after acquiring an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.