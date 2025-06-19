Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of OPRT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.