Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Super Group (SGHC) has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Super Group has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGHC. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group (SGHC)
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.