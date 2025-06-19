Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Super Group (SGHC) has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Super Group has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.96.

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGHC. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

