nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 30,939 Shares

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 30,939 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $593,410.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,538 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,598.84. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $18.37 on Thursday. nLight has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nLight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,637 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nLight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 705,215 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 314,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLight by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 300,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

