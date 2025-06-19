First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

