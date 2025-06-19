AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 5.0% increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 4.2%

MITT stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITT. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.