Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

