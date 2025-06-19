SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

