Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $373.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.92 and a 200-day moving average of $375.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.