DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 81 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $260.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.