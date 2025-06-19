Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Targa Resources by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after purchasing an additional 924,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,372,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

